Is JBS N.V. (JBS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is JBS N.V. (JBS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JBS N.V. is one of 180 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JBS N.V. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBS' full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, JBS has gained about 2.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 2.1%. This means that JBS N.V. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, L'Oreal SA (LRLCY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.6%.

The consensus estimate for L'Oreal SA's current year EPS has increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, JBS N.V. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.3% so far this year, so JBS is performing better in this area.

L'Oreal SA, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #194. The industry has moved -12.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track JBS N.V. and L'Oreal SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

