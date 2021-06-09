JBS Invests In U.S. Beef Capacity And Increases Wages

(RTTNews) - JBS USA said that it will invest more than $130 million in the U.S. beef industry to increase production capacity and more than $150 million in annualized pay increases to workers across its nine beef plants. The investments are part of the company's long-term strategic commitment to the success and future growth of the U.S. beef industry.

The company noted that it is on schedule to complete a significant expansion of its Grand Island beef production facility, including the construction of a new harvest floor and enhanced animal welfare facilities, in late summer.

JBS USA is also expanding cooler capacity and upgrading the fabrication floor at its Omaha beef production facility.

The company noted that the expansions will increase processing capacity by about 300,000 head of cattle per year, providing increased access and opportunity for the more than 1,100 local cattle producers who support the facilities.

