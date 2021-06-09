Markets

JBS Invests In U.S. Beef Capacity And Increases Wages

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JBS USA said that it will invest more than $130 million in the U.S. beef industry to increase production capacity and more than $150 million in annualized pay increases to workers across its nine beef plants. The investments are part of the company's long-term strategic commitment to the success and future growth of the U.S. beef industry.

The company noted that it is on schedule to complete a significant expansion of its Grand Island beef production facility, including the construction of a new harvest floor and enhanced animal welfare facilities, in late summer.

JBS USA is also expanding cooler capacity and upgrading the fabrication floor at its Omaha beef production facility.

The company noted that the expansions will increase processing capacity by about 300,000 head of cattle per year, providing increased access and opportunity for the more than 1,100 local cattle producers who support the facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular