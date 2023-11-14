News & Insights

JBS facing headwinds in the U.S., dual NY listing plans pushed back

November 14, 2023 — 07:47 am EST

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the Brazil-based meat behemoth, is braced for tough times as low cattle availability squeezes beef margins in the United States and management works to return U.S. pork business margins to more stable levels, managers said during a conference call to discuss third quarter results.

The company's plan to list shares in New York has also been held back by a request from American Depositary Receipt holders to vote on the proposal, potentially thwarting short-term opportunities to tap capital markets to fund business expansion initiatives, CEO Gilberto Tomazoni said on Tuesday.

