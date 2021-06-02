JBS Expects To Resume Production At All Facilities On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Beef and pork processor JBS USA, affiliated to Brazilian meat major JBS SA (JBSAY.PK), and Pilgrim's said that they are on schedule to resume production at all of their facilities on Thursday.

Last Sunday, JBS was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack, affecting some of the servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems. However, the company's backup servers were not affected.

The company said it is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised.

