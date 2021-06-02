Markets

JBS Expects To Resume Production At All Facilities On Thursday

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Beef and pork processor JBS USA, affiliated to Brazilian meat major JBS SA (JBSAY.PK), and Pilgrim's said that they are on schedule to resume production at all of their facilities on Thursday.

Last Sunday, JBS was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack, affecting some of the servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems. However, the company's backup servers were not affected.

The company said it is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular