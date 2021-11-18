JBS enters next stage of animal-free experiment

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - JBS is beefing up its veggie hedge. The $16 billion Brazilian meat giant on Wednesday agreed to buy https://api.mziq.com/mzfilemanager/v2/d/043a77e1-0127-4502-bc5b-21427b991b22/37422d0b-9f17-cdb7-a4cd-23a9a5537638?origin=1 Spain’s BioTech Foods in a $100 million deal that includes a $41 million investment in a new Spanish “cultivated protein” plant. It’s also building a lab-meat research facility in Brazil.

BioTech is a baby compared to 31-year-old Vivera, a meat-substitute maker that JBS bought https://vivera.com/third-largest-european-plant-based-producer-vivera-acquired-by-jbs-s-a in April for 341 million euros. The factory investment suggests it was after the Spanish firm’s technology and plans to take care of the rest itself. The deal mirrors the shift by consumer goods giants to snapping up early-stage companies to get ahead of big trends, such as selling direct to consumers. As Unilever learnt from its 2016 purchase of razor merchant Dollar Shave Club for $1 billion, it takes a while for hot startups to show up in the top line. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Clean coal loans put China’s green dilemma on spot

Treasury Wine’s Napa deal has a pleasing bouquet

China's Netflix is stuck in own dystopian plot

Crypto park deal has winner’s curse

Swedish gaming giant hits familiar legal pitfall

(Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.