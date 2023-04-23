JBS (B3:JBSS3) Price Target Decreased by 7.75% to 34.89

The average one-year price target for JBS (B3:JBSS3) has been revised to 34.89 / share. This is an decrease of 7.75% from the prior estimate of 37.82 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 103.44% from the latest reported closing price of 17.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in JBS. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBSS3 is 0.30%, a decrease of 18.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.29% to 157,509K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,875K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,621K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS3 by 31.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,904K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,051K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS3 by 30.82% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 13,527K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,290K shares, representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS3 by 33.06% over the last quarter.

FLVCX - Fidelity Leveraged Company Stock Fund holds 10,149K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,766K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,823K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS3 by 26.15% over the last quarter.

