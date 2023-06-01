JBS (B3:JBSS3) Price Target Decreased by 6.32% to 31.82

The average one-year price target for JBS (B3:JBSS3) has been revised to 31.82 / share. This is an decrease of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 33.97 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.43% from the latest reported closing price of 16.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in JBS. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBSS3 is 0.28%, a decrease of 16.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 152,618K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,875K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,621K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS3 by 31.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,904K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,051K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS3 by 30.82% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 12,216K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,527K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS3 by 5.49% over the last quarter.

FLVCX - Fidelity Leveraged Company Stock Fund holds 10,149K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,992K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,766K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS3 by 13.94% over the last quarter.

