JBS (B3:JBSS3) Price Target Decreased by 5.79% to 28.49

The average one-year price target for JBS (B3:JBSS3) has been revised to 28.49 / share. This is an decrease of 5.79% from the prior estimate of 30.24 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.53% from the latest reported closing price of 18.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in JBS. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBSS3 is 0.26%, a decrease of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.32% to 191,256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 29,518K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,333K shares, representing an increase of 41.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBSS3 by 58.63% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,577K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,875K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS3 by 7.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,839K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,904K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS3 by 9.48% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 11,813K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,216K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS3 by 12.58% over the last quarter.

FLVCX - Fidelity Leveraged Company Stock Fund holds 10,149K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.