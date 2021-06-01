JBS Announces Progress In Resolving Cyberattack

(RTTNews) - JBS USA and Pilgrim's announced significant progress in resolving the cyberattack that has impacted the company's operations in North America and Australia. Operations in Mexico and the UK were not impacted and are conducting business as normal, JBS said in a statement.

In the U.S., JBS USA and Pilgrim's were able to ship product from nearly all of its facilities to supply customers. The company also continues to make progress in resuming plant operations in the U.S. and Australia. Several of the company's pork, poultry and prepared foods plants were operational Tuesday and its Canada beef facility resumed production.

The company said it is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised.

JBS, the world's largest meat supplier who is responsible for almost one-fifth of the meat supplied worldwide, has become the latest victim of a ransomware attack. According to the White House, the attack might have originated from a criminal organization based in Russia.

