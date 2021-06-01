Markets

JBS Announces Progress In Resolving Cyberattack

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JBS USA and Pilgrim's announced significant progress in resolving the cyberattack that has impacted the company's operations in North America and Australia. Operations in Mexico and the UK were not impacted and are conducting business as normal, JBS said in a statement.

In the U.S., JBS USA and Pilgrim's were able to ship product from nearly all of its facilities to supply customers. The company also continues to make progress in resuming plant operations in the U.S. and Australia. Several of the company's pork, poultry and prepared foods plants were operational Tuesday and its Canada beef facility resumed production.

The company said it is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised.

JBS, the world's largest meat supplier who is responsible for almost one-fifth of the meat supplied worldwide, has become the latest victim of a ransomware attack. According to the White House, the attack might have originated from a criminal organization based in Russia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular