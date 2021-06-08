JBS agrees to buy Australian pork business Rivalea for $135 mln

SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA on Tuesday announced an agreement to buy Australian pork processor Rivalea from Singapore-listed QAF Ltd QAFS.SI in a deal valued at A$175 million ($135 million).

In a securities filing, JBS said it had agreed to acquire all shares of Rivalea Holdings Pty Ltd and Oxdale Dairy Enterprise Pty Ltd from food group QAF. The operations account for 26% of hogs slaughtered in Australia, making JBS the market leader in the segment once the deal is closed, the filing said.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by Louise Heavens)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725; Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.