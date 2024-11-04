JBM (Healthcare) to Review Interim Results and Dividend

JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. (HK:2161) has released an update.

JBM (Healthcare) Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 19, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of an interim dividend and address other business matters. This meeting could provide vital insights into the company’s financial health and potential shareholder returns.

