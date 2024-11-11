News & Insights

Stocks

JBM Healthcare Announces Key Share Transaction

November 11, 2024 — 09:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. (HK:2161) has released an update.

JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. has announced a significant connected transaction involving the sale and purchase of shares in Li Chung Shing Tong (Holdings) Limited. The transaction involves Po Chai Herbal and PCHT selling a total of 100,500 shares to Europharm for HK$46,230,000. This move, subject to regulatory requirements, highlights strategic shifts within the company’s subsidiaries.

For further insights into HK:2161 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.