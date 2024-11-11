JBM Healthcare Announces Key Share Transaction

JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. (HK:2161) has released an update.

JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. has announced a significant connected transaction involving the sale and purchase of shares in Li Chung Shing Tong (Holdings) Limited. The transaction involves Po Chai Herbal and PCHT selling a total of 100,500 shares to Europharm for HK$46,230,000. This move, subject to regulatory requirements, highlights strategic shifts within the company’s subsidiaries.

