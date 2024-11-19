News & Insights

JBM Healthcare Announces Interim Dividend Payment

November 19, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. (HK:2161) has released an update.

JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.055 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with the payment set for January 15, 2025. Investors should note the ex-dividend date on December 17, 2024, and the record date on December 20, 2024. This dividend reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

