JBM Healthcare Announces Interim Dividend Payment

JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. (HK:2161) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.055 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with the payment set for January 15, 2025. Investors should note the ex-dividend date on December 17, 2024, and the record date on December 20, 2024. This dividend reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

For further insights into HK:2161 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.