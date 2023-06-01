JBM AUTO (NSE:JBMA) Price Target Increased by 6.53% to 698.70

The average one-year price target for JBM AUTO (NSE:JBMA) has been revised to 698.70 / share. This is an increase of 6.53% from the prior estimate of 655.86 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 691.85 to a high of 719.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.81% from the latest reported closing price of 792.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in JBM AUTO. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBMA is 0.00%, an increase of 40.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.10% to 219K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 105K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 20.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBMA by 46.67% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

