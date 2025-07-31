JBLU's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Decline Y/Y

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU reported second-quarter 2025 loss of 16 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 31 cents. Lower fuel costs aided the bottom line. In the year-ago quarter, JBLU had recorded earnings of 8 cents per share.

Operating revenues of $2.36 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion but decreased 3% year over year. Passenger revenues, accounting for the bulk of the top line (95%), declined 3.8% year over year to $2.2 billion. The figure was marginally ahead of our estimate of $2.1 billion. Other revenues rose 8.1% year over year to $177 million, above our estimate of $171.5 million.

JetBlue Airways Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

JetBlue Airways price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | JetBlue Airways Quote

Other Details of JBLU’s Q2 Earnings

Revenue per available seat mile (RASM: a key measure of unit revenues) decreased 1.5% year over year to 14.17 cents. Passenger revenue per available seat mile inched down 2.3% year over year to 13.1 cents. The average fare at JetBlue inched up 0.1% year over year to $218.52. Yield per passenger mile increased 0.2% year over year.

Consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) declined 4% year over year. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) dropped 1.5% year over year. Consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell 2.1 percentage points to 81.9% as the traffic decline was more than the capacity reduction. Our estimate for load factor was 85.1%.

Total operating costs (on a reported basis) declined 0.9% year over year to $2.35 billion. Expenses on salaries, wages and benefits increased 8.5% year over year. Expenses on aircraft fuel declined 19.4% year over year.

The average fuel price per gallon (including related taxes) was $2.4, down 16.2% year over year. JBLU’s operating expenses per available seat mile (“CASM”) inched up 0.6% year over year. Excluding fuel, CASM rose 6% to 10.86 cents.

JBLU’s Outlook

For third-quarter 2025, capacity is anticipated to either decline by 1% or increase by up to 2%. CASM, excluding fuel and special items, is predicted to climb 4-6%. Capital expenditures are expected to be roughly $375 million. RASM is forecasted to decline in the 2-6% band from third-quarter 2024 actuals. The average fuel cost per gallon is estimated to be between $2.5 and $2.65.

For 2025, capital expenditures are expected to be roughly $1.2 billion. Interest expenses are projected to be around $600 million. CASM, excluding fuel and special items, is predicted to climb 5-7%. Capacity is anticipated to decline in the 0.5-2.5% band.

Q2 Performance of Other Airline Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported second-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding $1.17 from non-recurring items) of $2.10 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. Earnings decreased 11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the June-end quarter were $16.65 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.2 billion. However, revenues decreased marginally on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1% year over year to $15.5 billion.

United Airlines’ UAL second-quarter 2025 EPS (excluding 90 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.87 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny but declined 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure was within the guided range of $3.25-$4.25 per share.

Operating revenues of $15.2 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.4 billion but increased 1.7% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.8% of the top line) increased 1.1% year over year to $13.8 billion. UAL flights transported 46,186 passengers in the second quarter, up 4.1% year over year.

JBLU’s Zacks Rank

Currently, JBLU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.