JBLU Unveils New Nonstop Summer-Seasonal Flights From Manchester

JetBlue Airways JBLU is gearing up to increase Manchester flyers' connectivity. To this end, the airline company announced the launch of a new, daily summer-seasonal service between Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The route will be operational between June 12 and Oct. 25, 2025.

The route will be the only nonstop air service between Manchester, NH and New York City. It will be served using JBLU’s Airbus A320 aircraft. For promotional purpose, one-way fares for flights on this new route are being sold at a special price of $49 (available online only at www.jetblue.com). Apart from the lowest fares, customers can also avail additional benefits in the form of TrueBlue points, seat selections, upgrades to Even More and constant access to JetBlue’s customer service channels.

This route announcement came just one month after JetBlue’s inaugural flight from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to Orlando, Fort Myers, and Fort Lauderdale. The company’s daily, year-round service to Orlando International Airport and three times weekly, seasonal service to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers take off from Manchester. The direct flight between Manchester and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was launched on Jan. 24, 2025. It operates four times weekly during winter.

Dave Jehn, vice president of Network Planning and Airline Partnerships at JetBlue, stated, "With this new route, we’re making it easier than ever for travelers in New Hampshire and greater New England to get to the Big Apple and beyond. Whether it’s a quick getaway to New York City or a seamless connection for a sun-soaked trip to the Caribbean, this service provides customers with a convenient and comfortable travel experience from their home airport."

Considering the recent upbeat travel demand globally, this latest move is likely to strengthen JetBlue’scompetitive position in the airline industry.

