$JBLU stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JBLU stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $65,149,101 of trading volume.

$JBLU Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $JBLU:

$JBLU insiders have traded $JBLU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBLU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIK MITTAL has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $614,340 and 0 sales.

$JBLU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $JBLU stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JBLU Government Contracts

We have seen $127,542 of award payments to $JBLU over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

