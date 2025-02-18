$JBLU stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JBLU stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $65,149,101 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $JBLU:
$JBLU Insider Trading Activity
$JBLU insiders have traded $JBLU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBLU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NIK MITTAL has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $614,340 and 0 sales.
$JBLU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $JBLU stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 16,486,326 shares (+14595.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,582,522
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. removed 6,652,352 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,287,486
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 5,257,657 shares (+87.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,325,184
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,860,765 shares (-92.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,205,612
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 4,280,244 shares (+347.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,642,717
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 3,552,057 shares (+491.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,919,168
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,474,918 shares (-63.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,312,855
$JBLU Government Contracts
We have seen $127,542 of award payments to $JBLU over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TO PROVIDE HEAVYWEIGHT DELIVERY SERVICES FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS: $66,920
- TO PROVIDE HEAVYWEIGHT DELIVERY SERVICES FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS: $32,858
- TO PROVIDE HEAVYWEIGHT DELIVERY SERVICES FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS: $19,407
- TO PROVIDE HEAVYWEIGHT DELIVERY SERVICES FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS: $5,356
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $3,000
