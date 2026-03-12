JBLU Sparks Aviation Interest Among Girls With Fort Lauderdale Event

JetBlue Airways JBLU reaffirmed its commitment to the South Florida community by hosting its annual “Fly Like a Girl” event in Fort Lauderdale during Women’s History Month. The initiative aims to inspire young girls to explore careers in aviation and STEM fields. The program welcomed more than 100 local students aged 10-14 and gave them hands-on exposure to aviation through interactive activities, aircraft demonstrations and discussions with female pilots, engineers and technicians.

Through the event, JBLU actively promotes diversity and works to build a stronger future workforce in aviation. Female crewmembers shared their experiences and introduced students to different aviation careers, helping participants understand opportunities in a field that has historically been male-dominated. The initiative encourages young girls to develop an early interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

JBLU organized the event in partnership with the JetBlue Foundation and the Museum of Discovery and Science. The museum’s STEMobile, a mobile science lab, delivered interactive learning experiences and hands-on STEM activities that allowed students to explore real-world scientific concepts.

The event highlighted the company’s strong presence in South Florida and its leadership at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport. By investing in youth education and community initiatives, the airline strengthens its relationship with the region while helping develop the next generation of aviation professionals.

Share Price Performance of JBLU

JBLU’s share price has declined 9.8% over the past 90 days compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 12.6% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JBLU’s Zacks Rank

JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector should consider Allegiant Travel Company ALGT and Southwest Airlines LUV. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ALGT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Allegiant has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average beat of 23.61%.

Southwest Airlines currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

LUV has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 253.9%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.