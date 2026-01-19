JBLU to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 27, 2026, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBLU’s fourth-quarter loss per share has widened in the past 60 days to 45 cents from 42 cents. The consensus mark implies a more than doubling of the loss from the year-ago actuals of a loss of 21 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBLU’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.22 billion, indicating 2.6% growth year over year.

JBLU has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, with an average beat being 22.16%.

JetBlue Airways Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

JetBlue Airways Corporation price-eps-surprise | JetBlue Airways Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for JBLU this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced JBLU’s Q4 Performance

JetBlue Airways' proactive efforts to expand its connectivity in response to increased demand are likely to have boosted its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Our estimate for passenger revenues is pegged at $2.02 billion, indicating a decrease of 3.8% from the fourth-quarter 2024 actuals. Meanwhile, estimates for other revenues are pegged at $187.1 million.

Lower oil prices are likely to have boded well for the bottom-line growth of airlines, including JBLU. This is because fuel expenses are a significant input cost for the aviation segment.

On the contrary, geopolitical uncertainty, tariff-related pressures and persistent inflation are likely to have weighed on JBLU’s operations. These headwinds may have caused volatility in passenger traffic and, in turn, limited the airline’s ability to maintain strong yields and consistent revenue growth.

What Our Model Says About JBLU

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for JBLU this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

JBLU has an Earnings ESP of -4.11% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Highlights of Q3

JetBlue reported a third-quarter 2025 loss of 40 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 43 cents. Lower fuel costs aided the bottom line. In the year-ago quarter, JBLU reported a loss of 16 cents per share.

Operating revenues of $2.32 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 billion and decreased 1.8% year over year. Passenger revenues, accounting for the bulk of the top line (92%), declined 2.9% year over year to $2.13 billion. Other revenues rose 12% year over year to $187 million.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Canadian National Railway CNI has an Earnings ESP of +0.40% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present, and is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 1.43% at $1.42 per share over the past 60 days. CNI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters and missed twice in the remaining, the average miss was 0.1%.

United Parcel Service UPS has an Earnings ESP of +0.64% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. UPS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Jan. 27. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised 2.29% upward over the past 60 days. UPS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average beat being 11.2%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.