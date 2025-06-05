JBLU Rebrands Paisly to a Human-First Travel Services Company

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU seems to be gearing up to strengthen its position in the airline industry by renovating its products. To this end, JBLUofficially announced the launch of Paisly, LLC, formerly known as JetBlue Travel Products.

The renaming is part of JBLU’s broader JetForward strategy, as Paisly transforms from a single-brand internal travel platform to a full-service, tech-enabled managed travel services company.

Apart from serving JBLU customers, Paisly will also provide services to other airlines, starting with a new collaboration with United Airlines UAL. In a customer-friendly move, JetBlue and United Airlines launched a loyalty-focused partnership on May 29. The initiative called “Blue Sky” enables passengers to earn and redeem loyalty points across both carriers, with shared access to preferred seating, standby options and simplified booking through each carrier’s website and app. Specifically, UAL will move its website and mobile app’s ability to sell hotels, rental cars, cruises, and travel insurance, on both a stand-alone and package basis, to the new technology and services offered by JetBlue’s Paisly platform.

Per the Blue Sky collaboration, Paisly will assume operation of UAL’s direct-to-consumer non-air travel products (which include packages, hotels, rental cars, cruises, activities, and insurance services previously outsourced to third-party providers). These services will now be managed through a dedicated United in-house team powered by Paisly’s proprietary platform.

Currently, Paisly powers JBLU’s broader portfolio of non-air ancillary offerings. It is gearing up to onboard and support UAL’s ancillary travel products under the new collaboration. JBLU remains focused in offering personalized, human-first experiences across every step of the travel journey.

JBLU’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Shares of JBLU have gained 14.3% over the past month, outperforming the 10.4% rise of the Zacks Airline industry.

JBLU Stock One-Month Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider Copa Holdings CPA and SkyWest, Inc. ( SKYW ).

CPA currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.5%. Shares of CPA have risen 24.2% year to date.

SkyWest, founded in 1972, is based in St. George and operates regional jets for major U.S. airlines. SKYW is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines, SkyWest Charter and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SKYW currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

SKYW has an impressive earnings surprise track record, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The average beat was 17.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current and next-year earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days.

