JBLU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.73, changing hands as low as $5.63 per share. JetBlue Airways Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBLU's low point in its 52 week range is $3.42 per share, with $7.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.