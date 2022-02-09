JBLU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.86, changing hands as high as $16.15 per share. JetBlue Airways Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBLU's low point in its 52 week range is $12.86 per share, with $21.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.