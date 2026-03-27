JBLU Boosts Its Presence in Fort Lauderdale With New Routes & Flights

In a bid to widen its popularity in terms of services, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) announced the launch of a new service to Cleveland, OH (CLE), and increased flying across nine popular existing routes from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

The Fort Lauderdale-Cleveland route will operate on a daily basis, beginning July 8, 2026. Flights between Fort Lauderdale and Cleveland have been made available for purchase at jetblue.com and on the JetBlue app. The inclusion of Cleveland brings the total number to 21 cities served by JetBlue.

The increased frequencies to the existing routes include Atlanta, Aruba, Newark, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Norfolk, Philadelphia, St. Maarten and Santo Domingo, DR. Expanded services to these routes are slated to start from July 9, 2026, except for Norfolk, which is set to start from July 8, 2026.

Early this month, JetBlue also announced the expansion of services on four popular routes, namely, Jacksonville, Cartagena, Dallas-Fort Worth and Tampa from Fort Lauderdale. New service to Cartagena is set to start from June 11, 2026, while the other three routes are slated to start from June 18, 2026.

Needless to say, customers flying from Fort Lauderdale via JetBlue are entitled to avail the JBLU’s onboard experience, which includes free unlimited Fly-Fi, seatback entertainment with every seat, and complimentary snacks and drinks. TrueBlue customers availing the new route by March 29, 2026, are expected to be gifted with 2,500 bonus TrueBlue points.Added frequencies from Fort Lauderdale will be on sale this weekend.

Conclusion

We would like to remind investors that Fort Lauderdale was JetBlue’s first destination. Over the past year, JBLU’s daily flights have increased by almost 32 departures from Fort Lauderdale, reflecting the airline’s investment in strengthening connectivity in its South Florida focus city. The expanded services are expected to strengthen JetBlue’s position as the airport’s largest carrier, operating the largest number of departures at FLL, while connecting customers throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, revenues, network and enterprise planning, JetBlue, stated, “These latest additions reflect our ongoing strategy to build an undeniably strong and relevant network in Fort Lauderdale by adding both new destinations and more frequencies where our customers want to fly. As we continue to grow in Fort Lauderdale, we’re offering customers more choice, more flexibility and a more connected network.”

JBLU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Southwest Airlines LUV and Air Lease AL.

LUV currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Southwest Airlines has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average beat of 253.92%.

AL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AL has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.1% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 14.58%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.