JBLU Adds Destin-Fort Walton Beach as Its 11th Florida Destination

JetBlue Airways JBLU has launched a service to Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport (“VPS”), marking its 11th destination in Florida and strengthening connectivity between the Northeast and the Sunshine State. The airline operated its inaugural flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. It introduced a new nonstop route connecting VPS and Boston Logan International Airport, expanding travel options to Florida’s Emerald Coast.

The airline now offers travelers in major Northeast markets direct access to one of Florida’s popular leisure destinations, known for its white-sand beaches and vibrant tourism appeal. By linking Destin–Fort Walton Beach with New York and Boston, JetBlue taps strong leisure demand while providing Florida Panhandle residents with easier connections to its broader network across the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe.

JetBlue will boost service during the Spring Break period by operating two daily nonstop flights between Boston and Destin–Fort Walton Beach on select days from April 17-26. To promote the new routes and encourage early bookings, the airline introduced limited-time introductory fares starting at $69 one-way.

This expansion highlights JetBlue’s continued focus on strengthening its Northeast–Florida corridor, where it already maintains a strong presence. Passengers on the new routes will enjoy JetBlue’s signature onboard offerings, including free Fly-Fi internet, seatback entertainment and complimentary snacks and beverages.

Share Price Performance

The company’s share price has declined 21.3% over the past year against the Transportation-Airline industry’s 17.5% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JBLU’s Zacks Rank

JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector should consider Allegiant Travel Company ALGT and Southwest Airlines LUV.

ALGT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Allegiant has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average beat of 23.61%.

Southwest Airlines currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

LUV has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 253.9%.

