JBL Stock Before Q2 Earnings: A Smart Buy or Risky Investment?

Jabil, Inc. JBL is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on March 18, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings is pegged at $7.75 billion and $2.54 per share, respectively. Earnings estimates for JBL have moved up 0.61% for 2026 and have increased 0.3% for 2027 over the past 60 days.



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Earnings Surprise History

The leading electronics manufacturing services firm has had a solid earnings surprise history in the trailing four quarters, exceeding earnings expectations on all occasions. It delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.23%, on average.



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Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Jabil for the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Jabil currently has an ESP of +2.86% with a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping Upcoming Results

During the quarter, Jabil has completed the acquisition of Hanley Energy Group for $725 million in an all-cash transaction. The company is a leading provider of energy management and critical power solutions in the data center market.



The surging AI workloads are pushing hyperscalers such as Amazon and Microsoft to expand their AI data center footprint. AI data centers consume a lot more energy than legacy ones. Hence, power optimization has become a critical component of data center operations. Hanley excels in the design, development, supply and deployment of mission-critical power management solutions. Integration of these capabilities with Jabil’s data center expertise, global manufacturing footprint and supply chain network will significantly boost Jabil’s portfolio strength.



In the quarter under review, Jabil has made a strategic minority investment in Eagle Harbor Technologies and entered into a manufacturing collaboration with it. The collaboration will work on accelerating the development of advanced radio frequency systems and address the challenges of advanced semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s comprehensive portfolio offerings and focus on expanding into the semiconductor and AI data center market bode well for sustainable growth.

Price Performance

Over the past year, JBL has surged 81.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 106.3%. It has outperformed its peer Flex Ltd. FLEX but underperformed Celestica Inc. CLS. Flex has gained 80.1%, while Celestica has surged 187.1% during this period.



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Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, Jabil appears to be trading at a discount relative to the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 19.87 forward earnings, lower than 21.32 for the industry and its mean of 20.57.



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Investment Considerations

Jabil is taking various initiatives to get a strong foothold in the expanding AI infrastructure space. The company is betting big on the AI data center market. The company’s innovation strategy is focused on becoming a full-stack AI infrastructure partner for hyperscalers. It now expects AI-related revenues of about $12.1 billion in fiscal 2026, indicating roughly 35% year-over-year growth.



Jabil has taken a multi-dimensional approach to expanding its market reach, which involves strategic collaborations with industry leaders, acquisitions and organic growth. Its Intelligent Infrastructure segment is benefiting from strength in multiple sectors such as cloud & data center infrastructure, capital equipment, networking and communications. In the Regulated Industries segment, it is witnessing healthy traction in the healthcare, packaging, and renewable energy infrastructure. The healthcare portfolio is turning into a multi-year growth engine. Growing demand for drug delivery platforms such as GLP-1, glucose monitors, and minimally invasive technologies, is driving revenues.



It is benefiting from its strong supply chain network. Over the last few years, growing geopolitical unrest in several parts of the world has significantly impacted the supply chains of multiple companies. Wars in Eastern Europe and the situation in the Middle East have often disrupted supply chains, forcing suppliers to change their shipment delivery routes, leading to higher expenses.



Jabil has a strong presence in more than 25 countries worldwide. The company’s worldwide connected factory network enables it to scale production according to evolving market dynamics. Its multi-region presence has boosted its reliability to its customers. Moreover, its focus on efficient capital management practices to improve free cash flow is a tailwind.



However, the company is facing growing competition from other industry leaders, such as Celestica, Sanmina and Flex, in the EMS industry. Flex and Celestica are also rapidly expanding into the data center domain. Weakness in the Connected Living vertical is a concern.

End Note

Jabil is set from solid demand in key end markets, together with excellent operational execution and skillful management of supply chain dynamics. Strong emphasis on end-market and product diversification is a key catalyst. Strategy of improving working capital management and integration of sophisticated AI and ML capabilities to enhance the efficiency of its internal processes are major tailwinds. Upward estimate revision underscores growing investors’ optimism in the stock’s growth potential. Owing to these factors and with a Zacks Rank #2, Jabil appears to be a good investment option at present.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.