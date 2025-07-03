$JBL stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JBL stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $106,902,829 of trading volume.

$JBL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $JBL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $JBL stock page ):

$JBL insiders have traded $JBL stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK T MONDELLO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 190,000 shares for an estimated $34,966,219 .

. JOHN C PLANT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,627,280 .

. STEVEN A RAYMUND has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,955 shares for an estimated $6,485,448 .

. STEVEN D BORGES (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,443 shares for an estimated $5,241,324 .

. MICHAEL DASTOOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,234 shares for an estimated $5,193,741 .

. ANDREW PRIESTLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,913 shares for an estimated $2,826,727 .

. FREDERIC E. MCCOY (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,971 shares for an estimated $2,441,811 .

. MAY YEE YAP (SVP, Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,122 shares for an estimated $1,899,872 .

. ADAM E. BERRY (SVP, IR and Communications) sold 4,233 shares for an estimated $848,113

FRANCIS MCKAY (SVP, Chief Procurement Officer) sold 3,395 shares for an estimated $697,620

ANOUSHEH ANSARI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $673,933 .

. CHRISTOPHER S HOLLAND sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $551,728

GARY K. SCHICK (SVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 678 shares for an estimated $102,549 .

. MATTHEW CROWLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 115 shares for an estimated $17,214.

$JBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 400 institutional investors add shares of $JBL stock to their portfolio, and 337 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JBL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

