$JBL stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JBL stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $519,397,860 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $JBL:
$JBL Insider Trading Activity
$JBL insiders have traded $JBL stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN C PLANT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,627,280.
- MARK T MONDELLO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,966,219.
- STEVEN A RAYMUND sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,026,000
- MICHAEL DASTOOR (CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,699,000
- STEVEN D BORGES (EVP, Global Business Units) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $752,500
- FREDERIC E. MCCOY (EVP, Operations) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $599,240
- CHRISTOPHER S HOLLAND sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $551,728
- MAY YEE YAP (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 3,335 shares for an estimated $501,750
- ANOUSHEH ANSARI sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $155,000
- GARY K. SCHICK (SVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 678 shares for an estimated $102,549.
- MATTHEW CROWLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 115 shares for an estimated $17,214.
$JBL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 418 institutional investors add shares of $JBL stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,742,979 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,167,152
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 810,727 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,315,622
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 747,423 shares (+12.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,701,847
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 662,938 shares (+119.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,205,973
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 598,063 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,378,432
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 540,905 shares (+2878.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,600,943
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 526,308 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,735,721
$JBL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025
