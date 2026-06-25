JBL Growth Drivers Reveal Why AI Demand Is Reshaping the Business

Jabil, Inc. JBL has evolved well beyond its roots as an electronics manufacturing services provider. While AI infrastructure has emerged as the company’s most powerful growth catalyst, improving trends in industrial automation, healthcare, automotive and digital commerce have broadened its revenue base. That diversification is attracting greater investor attention because it helps reduce dependence on any single end market while positioning Jabil to benefit from several long-term technology trends.

How JBL Diversifies Revenue Growth

Jabil organizes its operations into three segments: Regulated Industries, Intelligent Infrastructure, and Connected Living & Digital Commerce. During the fiscal third quarter of 2026, Intelligent Infrastructure contributed approximately 48% of revenue, followed by Regulated Industries at 36% and Connected Living & Digital Commerce at 16%.



Each business serves different industries, ranging from automotive, healthcare and renewable energy to networking, cloud infrastructure, warehouse automation and consumer electronics. Management has intentionally built a diversified operating model that seeks to balance operating income and cash flow across multiple end markets rather than relying on a single product category. This approach has helped cushion cyclical weakness in some businesses while allowing faster-growing markets to offset softer demand elsewhere.



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Why Jabil Is Winning AI Infrastructure Demand

AI infrastructure has become Jabil’s primary growth engine. Strong spending by hyperscale customers continues to drive demand across cloud and data center infrastructure, networking equipment, capital equipment and warehouse automation.



Management recently increased its fiscal 2026 AI-related revenue outlook to approximately $13.6 billion, up from its previous forecast and well above fiscal 2025 levels. The company also added a third hyperscale customer during the latest quarter, expanding opportunities across compute, storage, networking, optics, power, cooling and rack integration solutions.



These capabilities position Jabil as an important manufacturing partner as enterprises continue investing in AI infrastructure, with management expecting AI-related growth to remain robust even as the revenue base expands further in fiscal 2027.

JBL Expands Its Global Manufacturing Footprint

Supporting that demand requires continued investment in manufacturing capacity. Jabil is expanding operations in North Carolina, Memphis, India and other strategic locations while maintaining an asset-light operating model.



The company is also investing in connected factories, automation and AI-enabled manufacturing to improve productivity and support customer production ramps. Disciplined capital spending and working capital management have allowed Jabil to increase manufacturing capacity without materially increasing capital intensity, supporting both operating efficiency and long-term margin expansion.

Jabil Still Faces Important Business Risks

Despite its favorable growth outlook, investors should continue monitoring several risks. Customer concentration remains one of the company’s biggest challenges, as reduced demand from major customers could materially affect financial performance.



Jabil also operates in a highly competitive electronic manufacturing services industry alongside companies such as Flex Ltd. FLEX and Celestica, Inc. CLS, both of which continue investing in advanced manufacturing capabilities. In addition, geopolitical uncertainty, uneven consumer demand, automotive volatility and the possibility that some customers could shift production in-house remain meaningful risks that could affect future growth.

How JBL Rating Signals Fit the Bigger Picture

Jabil currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), supported by a Momentum Score of A, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of A. Those indicators reflect favorable earnings momentum and solid growth characteristics over the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



At the same time, the company’s Value Score of C suggests valuation is less compelling following the stock’s strong appreciation. While expanding AI infrastructure demand and diversified operations continue to support a constructive outlook, investors should balance those strengths against valuation considerations and the cyclical nature of several of Jabil’s end markets.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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