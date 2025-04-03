JBL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.00, changing hands as low as $124.40 per share. Jabil Inc shares are currently trading down about 10.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBL's low point in its 52 week range is $95.845 per share, with $174.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.15. The JBL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.