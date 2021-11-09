JBI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.30, changing hands as low as $12.45 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 13% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.93 per share, with $15.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.60.

