JBI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.66, changing hands as high as $10.76 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.95 per share, with $15.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.76.

