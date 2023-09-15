JBI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.23, changing hands as low as $10.00 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.97 per share, with $12.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.11.

