JBI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.50, changing hands as high as $11.52 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.95 per share, with $15.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.61.

