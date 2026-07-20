JBHT and the Freight Shift as Road-to-Rail Trends Gain Speed in 2026

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT is benefiting as freight demand shifts toward scaled networks, reliable capacity and lower-cost transportation options.

The trend is not only about volume recovery. It also reflects how shippers are weighing fuel costs, capacity constraints, sustainability goals and service reliability in a tighter freight market.

JBHT Benefits From a Road-to-Rail Freight Shift

Higher fuel costs and constrained truck capacity are improving the road-to-rail value proposition. Intermodal gives shippers a way to lower transportation costs while accessing dependable capacity through a rail-linked network.

J.B. Hunt is well placed for that shift. Its Intermodal business reported a 10% volume increase in the second quarter of 2026, including 16% growth in the Eastern network. Union Pacific Corporation UNP and CSX Corporation CSX remain important names in the broader rail ecosystem, underscoring how rail capacity sits at the center of intermodal freight planning.

J.B. Hunt Uses Alternative Power as a Differentiator

J.B. Hunt’s sustainability strategy adds another layer to the freight-conversion story. The company has expanded its alternative-powered fleet through battery-electric, hydrogen-electric and renewable natural gas vehicles.

Its target is to reduce carbon-emission intensity 32% by 2034 from a 2019 baseline. That effort includes alternative-powered equipment, greater use of biogenic fuels and fuel-economy improvements, aligning JBHT’s services with customer demand for lower-emission freight options.

JBHT's Margin Recovery Tracks Network Efficiency

The freight recovery is showing up in profitability. In the second quarter of 2026, total operating revenue rose 19% year over year to $3.50 billion, while operating income increased 32% to $259.5 million.

Efficiency is the key driver. In Intermodal, operating income climbed 58% as greater network density, improved drayage productivity, a lower proportion of empty container moves and lower storage expenses supported margins. Structural cost actions also helped the company convert improving demand into better earnings.

J.B. Hunt Sees Trend Splits Across Its Segments

The trend is not evenly distributed. Intermodal is benefiting most directly from conversion activity, while Dedicated Contract Services continues to show resilience through productivity gains and improved customer retention.

Integrated Capacity Solutions improved from a year-earlier operating loss, but higher purchased transportation expense still pressured gross margins. Truckload remained under pressure from higher third-party capacity costs, while Final Mile Services continued to face account-quality actions and demand challenges. Schneider National, Inc. SNDR is another transportation and logistics name tied to truckload and intermodal trends, making it a relevant comparison point as investors evaluate freight-cycle exposure.

JBHT's Momentum Signals Match the Trend Setup

The bottom line is that JBHT offers investors exposure to freight trends that look increasingly durable, including intermodal conversion, capacity tightening, customer focus on reliability and efficiency-led margin recovery. The positives are meaningful, but the uneven segment performance keeps the story from becoming one-dimensional.

The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It also has a Momentum Score of A and Growth Score of B, which fit a company seeing improving earnings expectations and favorable trading characteristics.

JBHT's earnings estimate revision picture over the past 60 days is impressive for the third quarter, the fourth quarter, full-year 2026 and 2027.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Value Score of D is the counterweight. JBHT’s trend exposure and operating momentum are clear, but that score suggests investors should remain mindful of valuation before assuming the shares are inexpensive.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.