JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.88, changing hands as high as $40.25 per share. JBG SMITH Properties shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBGS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.61 per share, with $43.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.13.

