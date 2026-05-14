JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Price Target Decreased by 14.71% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has been revised to $14.79 / share. This is a decrease of 14.71% from the prior estimate of $17.34 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.51% from the latest reported closing price of $14.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in JBG SMITH Properties. This is an decrease of 163 owner(s) or 42.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBGS is 0.03%, an increase of 41.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.82% to 61,258K shares. The put/call ratio of JBGS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,885K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company.

Citigroup holds 2,885K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,889K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 58.29% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,422K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,811K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 27.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,644K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 27.97% over the last quarter.

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