JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JBGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that JBGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.24, the dividend yield is 2.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBGS was $30.24, representing a -13.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.98 and a 30.51% increase over the 52 week low of $23.17.

JBGS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). JBGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.55. Zacks Investment Research reports JBGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.17%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the jbgs Dividend History page.

