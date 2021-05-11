JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JBGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that JBGS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBGS was $32.17, representing a -6.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.24 and a 42.16% increase over the 52 week low of $22.63.

JBGS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). JBGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.98. Zacks Investment Research reports JBGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.56%, compared to an industry average of 5.4%.

