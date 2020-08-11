JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JBGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that JBGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.66, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBGS was $28.66, representing a -32.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.36 and a 30.99% increase over the 52 week low of $21.88.

JBGS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). JBGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35. Zacks Investment Research reports JBGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.84%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

