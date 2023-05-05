JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Declares $0.22 Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 2.10%, and the highest has been 6.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in JBG SMITH Properties. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBGS is 0.15%, a decrease of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 117,343K shares. The put/call ratio of JBGS is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for JBG SMITH Properties is 18.87. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 29.07% from its latest reported closing price of 14.62.

The projected annual revenue for JBG SMITH Properties is 611MM, an increase of 0.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 9,511K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Long Pond Capital holds 8,523K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,621K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,805K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,248K shares, representing a decrease of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 12.87% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,715K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,822K shares, representing an increase of 15.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 16.27% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,592K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,041K shares, representing a decrease of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 14.63% over the last quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 16.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% at share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

