News & Insights

Stocks

JBG Smith downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital

December 03, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital downgraded JBG Smith (JBGS) to Underperform from Market Perform with a price target of $15, down from $18. Amazon’s HQ2 has so far not able to be a “giant tech magnet for National Landing,” leading to declining office occupancy, reduced margins and earnings for JBG Smith, the analyst tells investors in a research note. In addition, the Department of Government Efficiency has an unknown and potentially meaningful impact on office and multifamily demand in the D.C. metro area, where JBG Smith is solely focused, says BMO.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JBGS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.