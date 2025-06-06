JBDI Holdings Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement, Faces Interim Filing Notice

JBDI Holdings Limited regained compliance with Nasdaq's bid price requirement but faces a deficiency notice for not filing interim financials.

JBDI Holdings Limited announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement after its shares traded above $1.00 for eleven consecutive days. This follows a December 2024 notification of non-compliance related to the bid price. However, the company also received a notice from Nasdaq on June 3, 2025, indicating it has not filed its interim financial statements for the second quarter, leading to non-compliance with another listing rule. JBDI has 60 days to submit a compliance plan, and if accepted, may receive an extension of up to 180 days. The company filed its interim financials on June 5, 2025, and intends to notify Nasdaq of this filing to regain compliance. JBDI specializes in eco-friendly products and services related to the recycling of containers in Southeast Asia.

Potential Positives

The company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq listing rules, which is crucial for maintaining its stock market listing.

JBDI Holdings has demonstrated its ability to meet shareholder expectations by maintaining a closing bid price of $1.00 or greater for eleven consecutive business days.

The company has taken timely action by filing its interim financial statements, which may lead to regaining compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

Potential Negatives

The company has received a deficiency notice from Nasdaq for failing to file interim financial statements, which puts its continued listing at risk.

Failure to comply with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2) may indicate potential issues with the company's financial reporting processes.

This series of compliance issues with Nasdaq may negatively impact investor confidence in the company.

FAQ

What was the nature of the notice received by JBDI Holdings?

JBDI Holdings received a notice from Nasdaq regarding compliance with financial reporting and bid price requirements.

How did JBDI Holdings regain compliance with Nasdaq's requirements?

JBDI regained compliance by maintaining a closing bid price of $1.00 or greater for eleven consecutive business days.

What financial documents did JBDI Holdings fail to submit?

JBDI Holdings failed to file its interim balance sheet and income statement as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2).

What steps will JBDI Holdings take to comply with Nasdaq rules?

The company will submit a compliance plan within 60 days and has filed its interim financials to notify Nasdaq.

What services does JBDI Holdings provide?

JBDI Holdings specializes in environmentally friendly products, including the revitalization and recycling of drums and containers.

SINGAPORE, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBDI Holdings Limited (“JBDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JBDI), today announced that it has received notice (the “Notice”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on June 3, 2025 informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), and that the Company was therefore in compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing requirements.





The Company had previously been notified by Nasdaq on December 12, 2024, that its ordinary shares failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Bid Price Requirement”). Since then, Nasdaq has determined that for the eleven consecutive business days, from May 16 through June 2, 2025, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares was at $1.00 per share or greater.





“We are pleased that the Company has regained compliance with the Bid Price Requirement because we recognize the value to our shareholders of the Nasdaq listing and intend to continue to meet the Bid Price Requirement,” stated Mr. Lim Chwee Poh, the Chief Executive Officer of JBDI Holdings Limited.





Furthermore, the Company announced the receipt of a deficiency notice dated June 3, 2025 from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that it has not yet filed its interim balance sheet and income statement as of the end of its second quarter on Form 6-K, and thus no longer complies with Listing Rule 5250(c)(2) for continued listing. The Notice further reflected that under the Rules, the Company would have 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance, and if Nasdaq accepts the plan, Nasdaq will grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the filing’s due date or until December 2, 2025 to regain compliance.





On June 5, 2025, the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under cover of Form 6-K its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month periods ended November 30, 2024 and 2023. The Company intends to immediately notify Nasdaq of the filing of its interim financials for the six-month periods and that the Company is now in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2).







This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.









About JBDI Holdings Limited







JBDI Holdings Limited is a leading provider of environmentally friendly and efficient products and services, specializing in the revitalization, reconditioning, and recycling of drums and related containers in Singapore and across Southeast Asia. With nearly four decades of industry experience, JBDI Holdings has established a strong reputation for quality and reliability, offering a wide range of reconditioned steel and plastic drums, new containers, and ancillary services. Our mission is to help our customers achieve a zero environmental impact footprint while optimizing resource allocation and reducing costs.



