JBBB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the JBBB ETF (Symbol: JBBB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.62, changing hands as low as $48.52 per share. JBBB shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBBB's low point in its 52 week range is $46.20 per share, with $49.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.59.

