J.B. Hunt Transport Services (WBAG:JBHT) Price Target Increased by 22.33% to 179.35

The average one-year price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (WBAG:JBHT) has been revised to € 179,35 / share. This is an increase of 22.33% from the prior estimate of € 146,61 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 133,61 to a high of € 219,15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.25% from the latest reported closing price of € 134,60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,263 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.B. Hunt Transport Services. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBHT is 0.21%, an increase of 14.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 95,931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,857K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,460K shares , representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,190K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares , representing an increase of 43.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 27.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,672K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares , representing an increase of 15.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 1.40% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,580K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,546K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 12.51% over the last quarter.

