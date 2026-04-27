J.B. Hunt Transport Services (WBAG:JBHT) Price Target Increased by 12.60% to 205.17

The average one-year price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (WBAG:JBHT) has been revised to € 205,17 / share. This is an increase of 12.60% from the prior estimate of € 182,21 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 147,99 to a high of € 263,47 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.08% from the latest reported closing price of € 211,70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 743 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.B. Hunt Transport Services. This is an decrease of 488 owner(s) or 39.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBHT is 0.12%, an increase of 25.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.92% to 70,333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,941K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,857K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 47.01% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,755K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,190K shares , representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 66.96% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 2,118K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,024K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 26.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,597K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,672K shares , representing a decrease of 67.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 9.26% over the last quarter.

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