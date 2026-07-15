J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) reported sharply improved second-quarter results, with management attributing the gains to disciplined execution, cost reductions and rising demand across several transportation segments as truckload capacity tightened across the industry.

On the company’searnings call CFO Brad Delco said total revenue rose 19% year over year on a GAAP basis, operating income improved 32% and diluted earnings per share increased 45%. He said the results reflected “continued momentum” from J.B. Hunt’s focus on operational excellence and lowering its cost to serve customers.

President and CEO Shelley Simpson said the freight market has changed, with available truckload capacity tightening due to “safety-focused enforcement and broader supply pressures.” She said the tightening built throughout the quarter, including a “noticeable step change” around the annual road check event in early May that has persisted.

“While demand is improving gradually, the current market tightness is being driven primarily by supply conditions,” Simpson said.

Cost Cuts and Margin Repair Remain Central Priorities

Management emphasized that J.B. Hunt’s performance was not solely the result of improving market conditions. Delco said the company has removed more than $135 million of structural costs over the past year and continues to pursue productivity gains, improved asset utilization and automation through technology.

Simpson said J.B. Hunt has made “meaningful progress repairing margins,” although she added that further opportunity remains. The company is continuing discussions with customers about the investments needed to maintain service, capacity and innovation while producing appropriate returns for shareholders.

Delco said the company’s capital allocation priorities remain unchanged: investing in the business for attractive long-term returns, maintaining a strong investment-grade balance sheet, supporting dividend growth and repurchasing shares opportunistically.

Intermodal Sets Volume Record as Conversion Demand Rises

Intermodal was a major focus of the call. Darren Field, president of Intermodal, said demand outperformed normal seasonality for the third consecutive quarter, and the segment set a quarterly volume record with more than 578,000 loads. Volumes increased 10% year over year, marking the first double-digit quarterly volume growth in more than a decade.

Field said monthly Intermodal volumes rose 9% in April, 9% in May and 12% in June. Transcontinental volume increased 5%, while Eastern volume grew 16%. He said the company continues to see significant road-to-rail conversion opportunities in the East as truckload rates, fuel prices and capacity constraints make Intermodal more attractive to shippers.

Field said J.B. Hunt has available container capacity to grow, but the company remains disciplined about adding freight that is sustainable and earns acceptable returns. He also said the rail network is experiencing “quality growth,” though service has moderated slightly as volumes accelerated.

On pricing, Field said J.B. Hunt has improved margins through cost and volume, while the remaining opportunity is price. He noted that the company is nearing completion of the 2026 Intermodal bid season and is “increasingly encouraged” by the pricing opportunity heading into the 2027 bid season.

Customers Seek Capacity as Market Shifts Quickly

Spencer Frazier, executive vice president of sales and marketing, said customers are facing planning and execution challenges as the market changes quickly. He cited higher tender rejections, higher spot pricing and lower driver employment as industry indicators moving toward levels last seen in 2021 and 2022.

Frazier said overall freight demand improved modestly from the first quarter, with industrial markets improving and U.S. consumer demand remaining resilient. He said demand for J.B. Hunt’s services is outpacing the broader market, supported by record Intermodal volumes and double-digit volume growth in both Truckload and Integrated Capacity Solutions.

He also said customers initiated more out-of-cycle and mini-bid activity as they sought to keep pricing aligned with the rising cost of capacity. In response to an analyst question, Frazier said the number of bids, proposals and reviews reached a record in the quarter and described many of the so-called mini-bids as structurally larger efforts by customers to reset their networks.

Highway, Final Mile and Dedicated Updates

Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of Highway Services and Final Mile, said J.B. Hunt is outperforming last year’s safety results by 11% year to date through the second quarter, based on DOT preventable accidents per million miles. He said the company has implemented sign-on bonuses in several markets and targeted wage increases in select markets as the driver market tightens.

In Final Mile, Hobbs said demand remains stable across furniture, exercise equipment and appliances, while demand in the fulfillment business remains strong due to off-price retail channels. He said the sales pipeline remains healthy as the company works to offset a previously disclosed $90 million revenue headwind tied to its disciplined approach.

In the truckload segment, Hobbs said revenue increased 35% and load growth was 14%, but gross profit dollars declined 12%, primarily because of higher purchased transportation rates. He said pricing implemented only a few months ago is no longer sufficient given the pace of market change.

For Integrated Capacity Solutions, Hobbs said momentum is beginning to translate into improved financial performance. He said the company had success in bid season, won more volume and is securing double-digit rate increases, though gross margins remain under pressure compared with last year.

Brad Hicks, president of Dedicated Contract Services, said Dedicated results again highlighted the strength of that business. He said the company sold approximately 250 trucks during the quarter and remains confident in its full-year target of 1,000 to 1,200 gross new truck sales. Hicks said the sales pipeline is at a record level in terms of number of trucks, helped by tighter truckload conditions and increased customer interest in dedicated fleet solutions.

Driver Market Tightness Seen as Ongoing Challenge

Executives repeatedly pointed to driver availability as a key constraint. Simpson said some driver markets are “as tight as we have ever seen,” while Hobbs said there is no quick solution to the industry’s capacity needs.

Hobbs said tighter conditions could bring some former drivers back to the industry and create training opportunities for younger workers, including military veterans, but he cautioned that those sources will not solve the issue immediately. He said tight capacity could support continued Intermodal conversions while the industry works through labor constraints.

Simpson closed the call by saying the company is entering the second half of the year with momentum, helped by its decision to retain talent through what she described as one of the industry’s most prolonged freight recessions.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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