Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is JB Hunt (JBHT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JB Hunt is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 116 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JB Hunt is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBHT's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, JBHT has returned 5.8% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 4.4%. This shows that JB Hunt is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is LATAM (LTM). The stock has returned 4.7% year-to-date.

For LATAM, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, JB Hunt is a member of the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.3% this year, meaning that JBHT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, LATAM belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #184. The industry has moved +20.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to JB Hunt and LATAM as they could maintain their solid performance.

