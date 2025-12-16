Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is JB Hunt (JBHT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

JB Hunt is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 122 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. JB Hunt is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBHT's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, JBHT has gained about 15.8% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 2.5%. This shows that JB Hunt is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Pangaea Logistics (PANL) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 37.9%.

Over the past three months, Pangaea Logistics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 650%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, JB Hunt belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.2% so far this year, so JBHT is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Pangaea Logistics belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #28. The industry has moved +9.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to JB Hunt and Pangaea Logistics as they could maintain their solid performance.

