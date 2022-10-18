JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Reveals Climb In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $269.38 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $199.83 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $3.84 billion from $3.14 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $269.38 Mln. vs. $199.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.57 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.45 -Revenue (Q3): $3.84 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.

