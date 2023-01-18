JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Q4 Profit Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $201.30 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $242.21 million, or $2.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $3.65 billion from $3.50 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $201.30 Mln. vs. $242.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.92 vs. $2.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.46 -Revenue (Q4): $3.65 Bln vs. $3.50 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.